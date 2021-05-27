U.S. Army Capt. Jessica Campion, army public health nurse with Civil Affairs East Africa Southern European Task Force Africa, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, reads with children at the new Ali Adde school library in Ali Adde, Djibouti, May 27, 2021. The library marks the third U.S.-funded library completed within Djibouti with more in the works. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 01:33
|Photo ID:
|6670785
|VIRIN:
|210527-F-YK577-1092
|Resolution:
|6042x4028
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Civil Affairs East Africa, US Embassy dedicate library to promote education [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT