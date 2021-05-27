Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Affairs East Africa, US Embassy dedicate library to promote education [Image 6 of 6]

    Civil Affairs East Africa, US Embassy dedicate library to promote education

    DJIBOUTI

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Capt. Jessica Campion, army public health nurse with Civil Affairs East Africa Southern European Task Force Africa, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, reads with children at the new Ali Adde school library in Ali Adde, Djibouti, May 27, 2021. The library marks the third U.S.-funded library completed within Djibouti with more in the works. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

