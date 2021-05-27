Civil Affairs East Africa, US Embassy dedicate library to promote education

U.S. Army Capt. Jessica Campion, army public health nurse with Civil Affairs East Africa Southern European Task Force Africa, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, reads with children at the new Ali Adde school library in Ali Adde, Djibouti, May 27, 2021. The library marks the third U.S.-funded library completed within Djibouti with more in the works. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

