Civil Affairs East Africa, US Embassy dedicate library to promote education

Children from Ali Adde village read together at the new Ali Adde school library in in Ali Adde, Djibouti, May 27, 2021. The new library was a U.S.-funded construction project which created local jobs and was built by a Djiboutian construction company employing Djiboutian laborers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

