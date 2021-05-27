Children from Ali Adde village read together at the new Ali Adde school library in in Ali Adde, Djibouti, May 27, 2021. The new library was a U.S.-funded construction project which created local jobs and was built by a Djiboutian construction company employing Djiboutian laborers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 01:33
|Photo ID:
|6670782
|VIRIN:
|210527-F-YK577-1090
|Resolution:
|4748x3391
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Civil Affairs East Africa, US Embassy dedicate library to promote education [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
