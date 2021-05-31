Groundbreaking ceremony for state’s second State Veterans Home

Gov. David Y. Ige, City and County of Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, State Adjutant General, family members of the late Sen. Daniel K. Akaka, a small number of community members, and a Veteran from each war era were on-hand to break ground for the new Daniel K. Akaka State Veterans Home (SVH) on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021 at 10 a.m.

