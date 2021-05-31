Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Groundbreaking ceremony for state's second State Veterans Home

    Groundbreaking ceremony for state’s second State Veterans Home

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Gov. David Y. Ige, City and County of Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, State Adjutant General, family members of the late Sen. Daniel K. Akaka, a small number of community members, and a Veteran from each war era were on-hand to break ground for the new Daniel K. Akaka State Veterans Home (SVH) on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021 at 10 a.m.

    05.31.2021
    05.31.2021
    HI, US
    Groundbreaking ceremony for state&rsquo;s second State Veterans Home to be conducted on Memorial Day

    Ground Breaking
    Gov. David Ige
    Maj. Gen Kenneth Hara
    State of Hawaii Office of Veterans' Services

