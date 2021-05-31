Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52s Take of in Support of Operation Allied Sky

    B-52s Take of in Support of Operation Allied Sky

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    05.31.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Aileen Lauer 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, takes off at Morón Air Base, Spain, May 31, 2021 in support of Bomber Task Force operations. Strategic bombers contribute to stability in the European theater, as they are intended to deter conflict rather than instigate it. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Aileen Lauer)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES 
