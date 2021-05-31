A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, takes off at Morón Air Base, Spain, May 31, 2021 in support of Bomber Task Force operations. Strategic bombers contribute to stability in the European theater, as they are intended to deter conflict rather than instigate it. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Aileen Lauer)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2021 05:55
|Photo ID:
|6670134
|VIRIN:
|210531-F-QB377-898
|Resolution:
|2673x1837
|Size:
|219.85 KB
|Location:
|MORóN AIR BASE, ES
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-52s Take of in Support of Operation Allied Sky [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Aileen Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
