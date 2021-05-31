A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, takes off at Morón Air Base, Spain, May 31, 2021 in support of Bomber Task Force operations. Bomber missions highlight the U.S. military’s ability to conduct integration training with partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Aileen Lauer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2021 Date Posted: 05.31.2021 05:55 Photo ID: 6670120 VIRIN: 210531-F-QB377-508 Resolution: 3345x2470 Size: 463.29 KB Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES Web Views: 10 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-52s Take of in Support of Operation Allied Sky [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Aileen Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.