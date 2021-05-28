Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Phoenix Express Concludes in Tunisia [Image 8 of 8]

    Exercise Phoenix Express Concludes in Tunisia

    TUNIS, TUNISIA

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Debra Thomas 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    TUNIS, Tunisia (May 28, 2021) Tunisian Minister of National Defence, Brahim Bertégi, gives remarks at the closing ceremony for exercise Phoenix Express 2021 in Tunis, Tunisia, May 28,2021. Exercise Phoenix Express 2021, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Mediterranean. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Debra Thomas /Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.30.2021 09:18
    Photo ID: 6669752
    VIRIN: 210528-N-FB655-1196
    Resolution: 3696x2456
    Size: 1000.39 KB
    Location: TUNIS, TN 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Phoenix Express Concludes in Tunisia [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Debra Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Phoenix Express Concludes in Tunisia
    Exercise Phoenix Express Concludes in Tunisia
    Exercise Phoenix Express Concludes in Tunisia
    Exercise Phoenix Express Concludes in Tunisia
    Exercise Phoenix Express Concludes in Tunisia
    Exercise Phoenix Express Concludes in Tunisia
    Exercise Phoenix Express Concludes in Tunisia
    Exercise Phoenix Express Concludes in Tunisia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Phoenix Express

    TAGS

    PhoenixExpress2021
    NPASEWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT