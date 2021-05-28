Exercise Phoenix Express Concludes in Tunisia

TUNIS, Tunisia (May 28, 2021) U.S. Ambassador to Tunisia, Donald Blome, gives remarks at the closing ceremony for exercise Phoenix Express 2021 in Tunis, Tunisia, May 28,2021. Exercise Phoenix Express 2021, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Mediterranean. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Debra Thomas /Released)

