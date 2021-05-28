NORTH SEA (May 28, 2021) Lt. Joseph Minnich poses for a photograph with a care package sent from the Rota USO aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) while the ship is underway in the North Sea, May 28, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

This work, 210528-N-UN585-3148 [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.