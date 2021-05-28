210528-N-UN585-3076

NORTH SEA (May 28, 2021) Cmdr. John D. John, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), poses for a photograph with Command Master Chief Rodolfo Lopez while the ship is underway in the North Sea, May 28, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

