    210528-N-UN585-3113 [Image 8 of 11]

    210528-N-UN585-3113

    NORTH SEA

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    NORTH SEA (May 28, 2021) Command Master Chief Rodolfo Lopez, right, hands a care package to Ensign Kelly Brown aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) while the ship is underway in the North Sea, May 28, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.30.2021 06:11
    Photo ID: 6669648
    VIRIN: 210528-N-UN585-3113
    Resolution: 3628x2285
    Size: 482.34 KB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    care packages
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    USS Ross

