    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memorial Day Observance, Idaho State Veterans Cemetery

    Memorial Day Observance, Idaho State Veterans Cemetery

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2021

    Photo by Thomas Alvarez 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Idaho Army National Guard Chaplin, Col. Robert Morris offered a closing prayer for the end of the Memorial Day Ceremony.

    The Idaho National Guard took part in the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Memorial Day Observance and unveiling of a new and special statue - I WILL ALWAYS HAVE YOUR BACK. The statue was created by Benjamin Victor and the vision of former Idaho Governor Dirk Kempthorne.

    The Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise is 76.5 acres set against a backdrop of native grasses and green hills overlooking the City of Boise.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.29.2021 17:13
    Photo ID: 6669567
    VIRIN: 210529-Z-XK920-4356
    Resolution: 3660x2440
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day Observance, Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, by Thomas Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Boise
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Air National Guard
    Idaho State Veterans Cemetery
    Memorial Day 2021
    Idaho Army Natonal Guard

