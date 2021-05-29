Memorial Day Observance, Idaho State Veterans Cemetery

Before the ceremony began, Bill Hamilton, a Vietnam War Veteran and Purple Heart recipient, seated in the audience area, said he was contemplating his fellow veteran brothers and sisters, and the many veterans he knows interned in the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. Hamilton said he was wounded while serving as a helicopter gunner in Vietnam with the 11th Armored Cavalry, the Blackhorse Regiment.



The Idaho National Guard took part in the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Memorial Day Observance and unveiling of a new and special statue - I WILL ALWAYS HAVE YOUR BACK. The statue was created by Benjamin Victor and the vision of former Idaho Governor Dirk Kempthorne.



The Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise is 76.5 acres set against a backdrop of native grasses and green hills overlooking the City of Boise.

