Memorial Day Observance, Idaho State Veterans Cemetery

Idaho Governor Brad Little and his wife Teresa (front row left) listen to remarks presented by former Idaho Governor Dirk Kempthorne.



The Idaho National Guard took part in the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Memorial Day Observance and unveiling of a new and special statue - I WILL ALWAYS HAVE YOUR BACK. The statue was created by Benjamin Victor and the vision of former Idaho Governor Dirk Kempthorne.



The Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise is 76.5 acres set against a backdrop of native grasses and green hills overlooking the City of Boise.

