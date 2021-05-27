Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC AAPI Observance [Image 2 of 3]

    BAMC AAPI Observance

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Robert Whetstone 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Suji Yoon, Brooke Army Medical Center perioperative nurse, left, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Kenneth Ashianor, BAMC perioperative nurse, engage in a friendly game of chess during the Asian American and Pacific Islander Observance in the medical mall, May 27, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Robert A. Whetstone)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.29.2021 11:36
    Photo ID: 6669421
    VIRIN: 210527-A-TJ752-1506
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC AAPI Observance [Image 3 of 3], by Robert Whetstone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

