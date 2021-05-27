BAMC AAPI Observance

U.S. Air Force Capt. Suji Yoon, Brooke Army Medical Center perioperative nurse, left, and Capt. Kenneth Ashianor, BAMC perioperative nurse, engage in a friendly game of chess during the Asian American and Pacific Islander Observance in the medical mall May 27, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Robert A. Whetstone)
