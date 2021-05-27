U.S. Air Force Capt. Suji Yoon, Brooke Army Medical Center perioperative nurse, left, and Capt. Kenneth Ashianor, BAMC perioperative nurse, engage in a friendly game of chess during the Asian American and Pacific Islander Observance in the medical mall May 27, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Robert A. Whetstone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2021 Date Posted: 05.29.2021 11:36 Photo ID: 6669422 VIRIN: 210527-A-TJ752-1510 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.81 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BAMC AAPI Observance [Image 3 of 3], by Robert Whetstone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.