U.S. Army Spc. Doyeon Park, Brooke Army Medical Center operation room specialist, explains the different types of tea by country that is available for patients and staff to sample during the Asian American and Pacific Islander Observance in the medical mall, May 27, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Robert A. Whetstone)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2021 11:36
|Photo ID:
|6669420
|VIRIN:
|210527-A-TJ752-1501
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BAMC AAPI Observance [Image 3 of 3], by Robert Whetstone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military Diversity: BAMC honors Asian American and Pacific Islanders in the ranks
LEAVE A COMMENT