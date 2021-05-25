Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams exercise Phoenix Express 2021 [Image 13 of 16]

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams exercise Phoenix Express 2021

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 25, 2021) During exercise Phoenix Express 2021 members of the Moroccan visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) team climb a Jacobs ladder to board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Mediterranean Sea, May 25, 2021. Exercise Phoenix Express 2021, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Mediterranean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.29.2021 08:52
    Photo ID: 6669369
    VIRIN: 210525-N-GW139-4139
    Resolution: 3742x2673
    Size: 418.65 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams exercise Phoenix Express 2021 [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams exercise Phoenix Express 2021
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams exercise Phoenix Express 2021
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams exercise Phoenix Express 2021
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams exercise Phoenix Express 2021
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams exercise Phoenix Express 2021
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams exercise Phoenix Express 2021
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams exercise Phoenix Express 2021
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams exercise Phoenix Express 2021
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams exercise Phoenix Express 2021
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams exercise Phoenix Express 2021
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams exercise Phoenix Express 2021
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams exercise Phoenix Express 2021
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams exercise Phoenix Express 2021
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams exercise Phoenix Express 2021
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams exercise Phoenix Express 2021
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams exercise Phoenix Express 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    deployment
    #PartnershipsMatter
    #NavyPartnerships
    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams
    #AfricanPartnerships
    Phoenix Express 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT