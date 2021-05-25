MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 25, 2021) During exercise Phoenix Express 2021 members of the Egyptian visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) team simulate detaining hostile mariners aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Mediterranean Sea, May 25, 2021. Exercise Phoenix Express 2021, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Mediterranean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

