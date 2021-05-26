210526-N-ZE328-1032 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 26, 2021) Electricians Mate 3rd Class Kishawn Harris, from Savannah, Georgia, rewires a directional control valve on the forward mess decks aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during sea trials after completing an extended carrier incremental availability. Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship’s systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey Trinh)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 20:12
|Photo ID:
|6669001
|VIRIN:
|210526-N-ZE328-1032
|Resolution:
|2784x1856
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 16 of 16], by SN Kelsey Trinh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT