USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.

210526-N-PA358-1007 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 26, 2021) Seaman Gavin Pulley, from Middleburg, Florida, sets up a receiving station for an onload in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during sea trials after completing an extended carrier incremental availability. Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship's systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice T’ara Tripp)

VIRIN: 210526-N-PA358-1007