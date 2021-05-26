USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.

210526-N-PA358-1016 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 26, 2021) Lt. Catherine Shaffer, from Waco, Texas, performs a dental exam on a patient in a dental treatment room aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during sea trials after completing an extended carrier incremental availability. Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship's systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice T’ara Tripp)
