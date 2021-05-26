210526-N-PA358-1016 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 26, 2021) Lt. Catherine Shaffer, from Waco, Texas, performs a dental exam on a patient in a dental treatment room aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during sea trials after completing an extended carrier incremental availability. Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship's systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice T’ara Tripp)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2021 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 20:12 Photo ID: 6668995 VIRIN: 210526-N-PA358-1016 Resolution: 3771x2606 Size: 1018.08 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.