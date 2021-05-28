Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard searching for 10 people missing in the water near Key West [Image 4 of 5]

    Coast Guard searching for 10 people missing in the water near Key West

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrew searches for 10 people missing in the water approximately 18 miles southwest of Key West, Florida, May 28,2021. The Coast Guard Cutter Resolute crew rescued eight people, and a Station Key West 45-foot Response Boat- Medium crew recovered two people deceased. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

