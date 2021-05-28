Coast Guard searching for 10 people missing in the water near Key West

Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrew searches for 10 people missing in the water approximately 18 miles southwest of Key West, Florida, May 28,2021. The Coast Guard Cutter Resolute crew rescued eight people, and a Station Key West 45-foot Response Boat- Medium crew recovered two people deceased. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Date Taken: 05.28.2021
Location: KEY WEST, FL, US