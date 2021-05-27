A Coast Guard Station Key West small boat crew recovered two bodies from the water approximately 18 miles southwest of Key West, Florida, May 27,2021. The Coast Guard is searching for a reported 10 people missing in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 13:02
|Photo ID:
|6668136
|VIRIN:
|210527-G-G0107-2001
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|142.34 KB
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard searching for 10 people missing in the water near Key West [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT