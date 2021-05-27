Coast Guard searching for 10 people missing in the water near Key West

A Coast Guard Station Key West small boat crew recovered two bodies from the water approximately 18 miles southwest of Key West, Florida, May 27,2021. The Coast Guard is searching for a reported 10 people missing in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

