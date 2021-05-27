Coast Guard searching for 10 people missing in the water near Key West

Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrew searches for 10 people missing in the water approximately 18 miles southwest of Key West, Florida, May 28,2021. The survivors reported they left Puerto de Mariel, Cuba, Sunday, and capsized sometime Wednesday evening. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
