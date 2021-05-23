Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

210523-N-TE455-1022 ARABIAN SEA (May 23, 2021) - Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 1st Class Nancy Dutcher poses for a photo aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Arabian Sea, May 23. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mo Bourdi/Released)

