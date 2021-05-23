Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations [Image 2 of 3]

    Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

    AT SEA

    05.23.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mo Bourdi 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    210523-N-TE455-1020 ARABIAN SEA (May 23, 2021) - Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 1st Class Nancy Dutcher poses for a photo aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Arabian Sea, May 23. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mo Bourdi/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 09:28
    Location: AT SEA
    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM"
    CVN 69
    "USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

