Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe (center background), Commanding General U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, and Col. Bryan Fowler (right background), Deputy Chief of Staff-Sustainment for MCoE, receives a briefing from the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command’s Fleet Maintenance Expansion Light Track team on the M2A3 Bradley during his visit to the FMX on Fort Benning, Georgia May 6. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 08:18
|Photo ID:
|6667558
|VIRIN:
|210506-A-PC730-071
|Resolution:
|1500x1125
|Size:
|337.15 KB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Donahoe visits Light Track team [Image 2 of 2], by Scott Wakefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Donahoe visits Benning FMX team
LEAVE A COMMENT