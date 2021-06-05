Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Donahoe visits Heavy Track team at Benning FMX

    Donahoe visits Heavy Track team at Benning FMX

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Scott Wakefield 

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe (center), Commanding General U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, receives a briefing Heavy Track unscheduled maintenance operations from the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command’s Fleet Maintenance Expansion team at Fort Benning, Georgia on May 6. (Courtesy Photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Donahoe visits Heavy Track team at Benning FMX [Image 2 of 2], by Scott Wakefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ft. Benning
    TACOM
    Donahoe
    Fleet Maintenance Expansion

