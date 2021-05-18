WIESBADEN, Germany – Staff Sgt. Nkruma Alladin explains to Brig. Gen. Jed Schaertl how the blood donor stations are set up and what the Army Reserve Soldiers are doing at each station.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 08:14
|Photo ID:
|6667547
|VIRIN:
|210518-A-TT525-009
|Resolution:
|1030x617
|Size:
|174.16 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wiesbaden Blood drive has successful two days [Image 3 of 3], by Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wiesbaden Blood drive has successful two days
