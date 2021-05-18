WIESBADEN, Germany – Brig. Gen. Jed Schaertl made a point of thanking Army Reserve Soldiers who worked during the Armed Services Blood Program donation event at Clay Kaserne, May 18. From left to right are Spc. Jennifer Nelson, Spc. Thomas Reid, Pfc Skyler Nisbet, Staff Sgt. Claudia Brooks, Staff Sgt. Nkruma Alladin and Brig. Gen. Jed Schaertl.
Wiesbaden Blood drive has successful two days
