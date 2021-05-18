WIESBADEN, Germany – Brig. Gen. Jed Schaertl made a point of thanking Army Reserve Soldiers who worked during the Armed Services Blood Program donation event at Clay Kaserne, May 18. From left to right are Spc. Jennifer Nelson, Spc. Thomas Reid, Pfc Skyler Nisbet, Staff Sgt. Claudia Brooks, Staff Sgt. Nkruma Alladin and Brig. Gen. Jed Schaertl.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 08:14 Photo ID: 6667546 VIRIN: 210518-A-TT525-008 Resolution: 974x646 Size: 200.41 KB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wiesbaden Blood drive has successful two days [Image 3 of 3], by Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.