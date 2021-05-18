Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wiesbaden Blood drive has successful two days [Image 2 of 3]

    Wiesbaden Blood drive has successful two days

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Connie Dickey 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany – Brig. Gen. Jed Schaertl made a point of thanking Army Reserve Soldiers who worked during the Armed Services Blood Program donation event at Clay Kaserne, May 18. From left to right are Spc. Jennifer Nelson, Spc. Thomas Reid, Pfc Skyler Nisbet, Staff Sgt. Claudia Brooks, Staff Sgt. Nkruma Alladin and Brig. Gen. Jed Schaertl.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 08:14
    Photo ID: 6667546
    VIRIN: 210518-A-TT525-008
    Resolution: 974x646
    Size: 200.41 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wiesbaden Blood drive has successful two days [Image 3 of 3], by Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wiesbaden Blood drive has successful two days
    Wiesbaden Blood drive has successful two days
    Wiesbaden Blood drive has successful two days

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wiesbaden Blood drive has successful two days

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT