    Wiesbaden Blood drive has successful two days [Image 1 of 3]

    Wiesbaden Blood drive has successful two days

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Connie Dickey 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany – Pfc. Skyler Nisbet explains to Brig. Gen. Jed Schaertl how the blood products are packaged and shipped to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center after a blood drive.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 08:14
    Photo ID: 6667545
    VIRIN: 210518-A-TT525-006
    Resolution: 1280x854
    Size: 223.58 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Wiesbaden Blood drive has successful two days [Image 3 of 3], by Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

