WIESBADEN, Germany – Pfc. Skyler Nisbet explains to Brig. Gen. Jed Schaertl how the blood products are packaged and shipped to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center after a blood drive.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 08:14
|Photo ID:
|6667545
|VIRIN:
|210518-A-TT525-006
|Resolution:
|1280x854
|Size:
|223.58 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wiesbaden Blood drive has successful two days [Image 3 of 3], by Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wiesbaden Blood drive has successful two days
