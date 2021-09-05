U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Truxton "Bobby" Ryan, assigned to D Company 3-172 Mountain Infantry Task Force Iron Valor, fires his M17 pistol at a rifle range near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, May 9, 2021. During a two-day live-fire exercise, Soldiers trained on individual weapons and crew-served weapon systems. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2021 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 Location: KW