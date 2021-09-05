Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KUWAIT

    05.09.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    U.S. Army Capt. Samuel A. Palmer, Spc. Richard G Olmstead III and Spc. Michael L. Halley, all assigned to D Company 3-172 Mountain Infantry, Task Force Iron Valor, talk while at a rifle range near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, May 9, 2021. During a two-day live-fire exercise, Soldiers trained on individual weapons and crew-served weapon systems. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2021
    This work, Live fire Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tennessee Army National Guard
    Vermont Army National Guard
    1-181 FAR
    3/172 Mountain Infantry
    Task Force Iron Valor

