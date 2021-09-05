U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to D Company 3-172 Mountain Infantry, Task Force Iron Valor, receive instructions for a live-fire exercise on a rifle range near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, May 9, 2021. During a two-day live-fire exercise, Soldiers trained on individual weapons and crew-served weapon systems. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2021 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 06:31 Photo ID: 6667503 VIRIN: 210509-A-CZ403-1652 Resolution: 6420x2680 Size: 7.23 MB Location: KW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Live fire Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.