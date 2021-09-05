U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to D Company 3-172 Mountain Infantry, Task Force Iron Valor, receive instructions for a live-fire exercise on a rifle range near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, May 9, 2021. During a two-day live-fire exercise, Soldiers trained on individual weapons and crew-served weapon systems. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 06:31
|Photo ID:
|6667503
|VIRIN:
|210509-A-CZ403-1652
|Resolution:
|6420x2680
|Size:
|7.23 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Live fire Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
