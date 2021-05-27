Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams crash and salvage training [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams crash and salvage training

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 27, 2021) Air department Sailors run to their firefighting stations on the flight deck during a crash and salvage drill aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Mediterranean Sea, May 27, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 05:05
    Photo ID: 6667431
    VIRIN: 210527-N-GW139-1006
    Resolution: 4623x3302
    Size: 399.27 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams crash and salvage training [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams crash and salvage training
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams crash and salvage training
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams crash and salvage training
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams crash and salvage training
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams crash and salvage training
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams crash and salvage training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mediterranean sea
    crash and salvage
    US Navy
    training
    deployment
    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT