MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 27, 2021) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Hector Amador, right, and Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Brian Abeyta, left, conduct a debrief with Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Kieara Dexter, the on-scene leader, after a crash and salvage drill aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Mediterranean Sea, May 27, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

