PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2021) U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), stage in the hangar bay of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) before departure for an embassy reinforcement exercise, May 14. Marines and Sailors of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 03:29 Photo ID: 6667373 VIRIN: 210514-M-VW477-1167 Resolution: 5791x3257 Size: 4.37 MB Location: USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU Marines conduct embassy reinforcement training [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.