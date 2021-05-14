Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th MEU Marines conduct embassy reinforcement training [Image 1 of 7]

    11th MEU Marines conduct embassy reinforcement training

    USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2021) A U.S. Marine with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), observes amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) from an MV-22B Osprey, May 14. Marines and Sailors of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 03:29
    Photo ID: 6667371
    VIRIN: 210514-M-VW477-1200
    Resolution: 1206x2144
    Size: 593.8 KB
    Location: USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines conduct embassy reinforcement training [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU Marines conduct embassy reinforcement training
    11th MEU Marines conduct embassy reinforcement training
    11th MEU Marines conduct embassy reinforcement training
    11th MEU Marines conduct embassy reinforcement training
    11th MEU Marines conduct embassy reinforcement training
    11th MEU Marines conduct embassy reinforcement training
    11th MEU Marines conduct embassy reinforcement training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    11th MEU
    1/1
    BLT
    PrideOfThePacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT