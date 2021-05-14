11th MEU Marines conduct embassy reinforcement training

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2021) A U.S. Marine with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), observes amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) from an MV-22B Osprey, May 14. Marines and Sailors of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

Date Taken: 05.14.2021
Location: USS ESSEX, PACIFIC OCEAN