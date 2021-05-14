Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Marines conduct embassy reinforcement training [Image 4 of 7]

    11th MEU Marines conduct embassy reinforcement training

    LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    LOS ALAMITOS ARMY AIRFIELD, California (May 14, 2021) U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), arrive in Los Alamitos, California, via MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, for an embassy reinforcement exercise, May 14. Marines and Sailors of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are conducting routine training on and off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines conduct embassy reinforcement training [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

