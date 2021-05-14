11th MEU Marines conduct embassy reinforcement training

LOS ALAMITOS ARMY AIRFIELD, California (May 14, 2021) U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), arrive in Los Alamitos, California, via MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, for an embassy reinforcement exercise, May 14. Marines and Sailors of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are conducting routine training on and off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

