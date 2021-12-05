U.S. Navy Master at Arms Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel A. Poku Jr., 647th Security Forces Squadron Police Services leading petty officer, oversees all traffic citations and reports at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 12, 2021. The 647th SFS ensures the safety of people, property, and resources on the joint installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.27.2021 20:19 Photo ID: 6667019 VIRIN: 210512-F-FU432-130 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 518.72 KB Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Police Week [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.