    Police Week [Image 3 of 3]

    Police Week

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Master at Arms Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel A. Poku Jr., 647th Security Forces Squadron Police Services leading petty officer, oversees all traffic citations and reports at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 12, 2021. The 647th SFS ensures the safety of people, property, and resources on the joint installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 20:19
    Photo ID: 6667019
    VIRIN: 210512-F-FU432-130
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 518.72 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police Week [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Police Week

