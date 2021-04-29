Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Police Week [Image 1 of 3]

    Police Week

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Master at Arms Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel A. Poku Jr., and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alauna Pruitt, 647th Security Forces Squadron personnel, provide security in front of base operations at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 29, 2021. The 647th SFS ensures the safety of people, property, and resources on the installation.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr. )

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 20:19
    Photo ID: 6667017
    VIRIN: 210429-F-RE693-0117
    Resolution: 1600x1068
    Size: 367.39 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police Week [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Police Week
    Police Week
    Police Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Police Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT