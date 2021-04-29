Police Week

U.S. Navy Master at Arms Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel A. Poku Jr., and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alauna Pruitt, 647th Security Forces Squadron personnel, provide security in front of base operations at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 29, 2021. The 647th SFS ensures the safety of people, property, and resources on the installation.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr. )

