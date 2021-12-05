Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police Week [Image 2 of 3]

    Police Week

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Joshua Zimmerman, 647th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, issues tickets and investigates on-base incidents to protect 93,000 personnel assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 12, 2021. The 647th SFS ensures the safety of people, property, and resources on the joint installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown)

    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 20:19
