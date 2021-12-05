Senior Airman Joshua Zimmerman, 647th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, issues tickets and investigates on-base incidents to protect 93,000 personnel assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 12, 2021. The 647th SFS ensures the safety of people, property, and resources on the joint installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 20:19
|Photo ID:
|6667018
|VIRIN:
|210512-F-FU432-085
|Resolution:
|1127x1753
|Size:
|262.57 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Police Week [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
