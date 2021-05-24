The National Training Center and Fort Irwin grants wish for 8-year-old boy

Eight-year-old Carson Gardner met with the Commanding General of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, Brig. Gen. Curtis Taylor and was promoted to "2nd Lieutenant." Carson was provided an official Army uniform and name tag and went on to be promoted throughout the day at each of his stops, culminating with the final rank of “Colonel."

