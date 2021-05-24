Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The National Training Center and Fort Irwin grants wish for 8-year-old boy [Image 2 of 3]

    The National Training Center and Fort Irwin grants wish for 8-year-old boy

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Garrison Public Affairs

    Eight-year-old Carson Gardner met with the Commanding General of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, Brig. Gen. Curtis Taylor and was promoted to "2nd Lieutenant." Carson was provided an official Army uniform and name tag and went on to be promoted throughout the day at each of his stops, culminating with the final rank of “Colonel."

