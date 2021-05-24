The National Training Center and Fort Irwin grants wish for 8-year-old boy

Eight-year-old Carson Gardner's Make a Wish day at the National Training Center and Fort Irwin included a demonstration of various pyrotechnic simulations and artillery firing, a UH-60 Black Hawk aerial training demo, rides in three combat-style vehicles, weapons simulations, tours of military vehicles and aircraft, riding the 11th Armored Cavalry unit’s horses, an opportunity to consume military meals-ready-to-eat (MREs) and more. Carson was not a fan of the MREs but said he had an exciting day.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 20:03
|Photo ID:
|6666963
|VIRIN:
|210524-D-LX182-1080
|Resolution:
|1024x1024
|Size:
|239.96 KB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
