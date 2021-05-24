Eight-year-old Carson Gardner's Make a Wish day at the National Training Center and Fort Irwin included a demonstration of various pyrotechnic simulations and artillery firing, a UH-60 Black Hawk aerial training demo, rides in three combat-style vehicles, weapons simulations, tours of military vehicles and aircraft, riding the 11th Armored Cavalry unit’s horses, an opportunity to consume military meals-ready-to-eat (MREs) and more. Carson was not a fan of the MREs but said he had an exciting day.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2021 Date Posted: 05.27.2021 20:03 Photo ID: 6666963 VIRIN: 210524-D-LX182-1080 Resolution: 1024x1024 Size: 239.96 KB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The National Training Center and Fort Irwin grants wish for 8-year-old boy [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.