Eight-year-old Carson Gardner, five of his family members and two representatives from Make a Wish spent most of the day with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, where he had the opportunity to view various pyrotechnic simulations and artillery firing, a UH-60 Black Hawk aerial training demo, rides in three combat-style vehicles, weapons simulations, tours of military vehicles and aircraft, riding the unit’s horses, and being a "Blackhorse Soldier" for a day.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2021 Date Posted: 05.27.2021 20:03 Photo ID: 6666965 VIRIN: 210524-D-LX182-1082 Resolution: 1024x1024 Size: 212.93 KB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The National Training Center and Fort Irwin grants wish for 8-year-old boy [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.