The National Training Center and Fort Irwin grants wish for 8-year-old boy

Eight-year-old Carson Gardner, five of his family members and two representatives from Make a Wish spent most of the day with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, where he had the opportunity to view various pyrotechnic simulations and artillery firing, a UH-60 Black Hawk aerial training demo, rides in three combat-style vehicles, weapons simulations, tours of military vehicles and aircraft, riding the unit’s horses, and being a "Blackhorse Soldier" for a day.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 20:03
|Photo ID:
|6666965
|VIRIN:
|210524-D-LX182-1082
|Resolution:
|1024x1024
|Size:
|212.93 KB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
