    The National Training Center and Fort Irwin grants wish for 8-year-old boy [Image 3 of 3]

    The National Training Center and Fort Irwin grants wish for 8-year-old boy

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Garrison Public Affairs

    Eight-year-old Carson Gardner, five of his family members and two representatives from Make a Wish spent most of the day with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, where he had the opportunity to view various pyrotechnic simulations and artillery firing, a UH-60 Black Hawk aerial training demo, rides in three combat-style vehicles, weapons simulations, tours of military vehicles and aircraft, riding the unit’s horses, and being a "Blackhorse Soldier" for a day.

