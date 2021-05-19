210519-N-IG124-1085 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 19, 2021) Cmdr. Tanner Acker, from Besseme, Alabama, uses a pair of binoculars to monitor signal flags during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188) on the bridge of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during sea trials after completing an extended carrier incremental availability. Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship’s systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Cardoza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2021 Date Posted: 05.27.2021 18:27 Photo ID: 6666821 VIRIN: 210519-N-IG124-1085 Resolution: 2440x3280 Size: 1.19 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship’s systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.