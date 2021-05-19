210519-N-IG124-1106 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 19, 2021) Quartermaster 2nd Class Quinton Chrockrem, from Carmi, Illinois, reviews a position log book on the bridge of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during sea trials after completing an extended carrier incremental availability. Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship’s systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Cardoza)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 18:27
|Photo ID:
|6666824
|VIRIN:
|210519-N-IG124-1106
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship’s systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT