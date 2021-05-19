210519-N-IG124-1087 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 19, 2021) Ens. Zachary Shaw, from Aransas Pass, Texas, tunes a radar to establish a recognized maritime picture during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188) on the bridge of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during sea trials after completing an extended carrier incremental availability. Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship’s systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Cardoza)
|05.19.2021
|05.27.2021 18:27
|6666822
|210519-N-IG124-1087
|4643x3145
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|2
|0
