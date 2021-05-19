Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.19.2021

    USS Harry S Truman

    210519-N-IG124-1087 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 19, 2021) Ens. Zachary Shaw, from Aransas Pass, Texas, tunes a radar to establish a recognized maritime picture during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188) on the bridge of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during sea trials after completing an extended carrier incremental availability. Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship’s systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Cardoza)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship’s systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

