U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Thorsen Hsu, a PMO officer with Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, performs pushups as a part of a squadron MURPH challenge on MCAS Yuma, Ariz., May 26, 2021. The MURPH is a workout challenge consisting of a 1 mile run, 100 pullups, 200 pushups, 300 squats, followed by another 1 mile run. The workout was a favorite of Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a Navy Seal who lost his life in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Joseph Exner)

